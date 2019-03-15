All set for SAJ tournament in Mzuzu

Organizers of the 2019 Sports Administrators and Journalists tournament say all is set for this year’s event which will be hosted by Northern Region on 16th March.

General Secretary for the organizing committee Joy Kakhona told Malawi24 that final preparations are underway and he anticipates a very competitive tournament.

“We are ready and all is set for this year’s SAJ tournament in Mzuzu.”

“We anticipate a competitive tournament this time around bearing in mind that teams are preparing well to lift the trophy from the North.”

“Ever since the tournament started, we have seen sports administrators and sports journalists sharing ideas on how to improve sports in the country. The interaction has brought about networking that was not there before. We hope this will continue for the betterment of our sports in the country.”

The hosts are the defending champions having won the competition last year in the Eastern Region.