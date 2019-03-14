The black cock will never fly again

Dear MCP,

It doesn’t take a political genius to realize that you are the party that has the most difficult job of convincing the electorate to give you the mandate of governing again. Let me remind you this; we are not only voters; we are also the children of those people you fed to the crocodiles. Yes, we are not only the electorate but also the grandchildren of those you sent into exile, followed and killed them in those foreign countries. We are brothers and sisters of those people you chased out of Malawi because they just exercised their freedom of worship. We are the children who were dismissed from schools because our fathers questioned your leadership and you got them killed. We are the clansmen of those people you detained without trial and mercilessly hanged. Some of us are the children and grandchildren of those whose property you snatched and businesses closed just because you felt they were working hard enough to match Kamuzu Banda.

We might be grownups now, but we can’t forget that you took us from our schools as young as six years, lined us up along the road the whole day while the sun scorched us, just to clap and wave the president as he passed from the airport. You never took into account our young age but you let the Young Pioneers and the Youth League beat us hard with their boots. We are the elector today and the very same people your ultra-violent rule made deeply fearful of going about our normal lives.

Do you really think that in our right frame of mind we can even imagine you, the black cock coming back? Do you really think we can waste our vote on you and cozy up with your dictatorship one more time? No! you are our painful past and you deserve to be where you are now. For 31 years of your rule, you offered nothing except death. Your rule was an absolute tragedy that could and should have been avoided.

It has been 25 years since you were voted out of power but to many Malawians, it feels like yesterday. Memories of your atrocities are still fresh. You inflicted insurmountable pain on Malawians and it will take centuries to rewrite your history and regain public trust. In short, you are on the wrong side of history.

You may think of any possible way of rebranding your party, you may even think of changing your name and party colours, but to us you are the bloody MCP, the party that unleashed the most unspeakable terror on its own innocent citizens. You may craft an appealing campaign message, but you are the wrong messenger and nobody will give you the attention you crave for.

Elections are supposed to be momentous events in a nation’s history, filled with hope, excitement and optimism for the future. However, to many Malawians, voting MCP feels like the complete opposite. Why? Because they still feel repulsed, sickened, angry and thoroughly depressed by what MCP did in its 31-year rule.

If MCP want Malawians to change their perception, show us you are no longer a monster party. There are people out there openly comparing you to Hitler who murdered six million Jews. You may find this kind of comparison utterly abhorrent, but that’s what people think when they see that black cock. At the moment, all we see is the ruthless and killer party. In fact, the cock symbol alone is an intimidating, scary sight. It reminds many that MCP are incapable of empathy. Many Malawians know this from personal experience.

As voters, that is precisely what we all have to feel now towards MCP and those who support its hideous activities. We all feel the same kind of unquantifiable, collective horror everyone felt when the full scale of the Nazi concentration camps was revealed.

The thought of MCP taking over Government is extraordinarily scary. How can Malawians forget the extermination of vast numbers of people? The pursuit of power through death and mayhem. The ability and willingness to commit physical and mental torture and murder?

MCP? Not again. We are better as a country without you.

Your dearest,

Concerned Citizen.

