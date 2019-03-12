Mutharika says Chakwera is a liar and opportunist

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has lashed out at Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera over what he christens as taking opportunity of the plight facing people with albinism in the country.

Mutharika made the sentiments at the swearing in ceremony for the commission of inquiry on the attacks, abductions and killings of people with albinism a commission he appointed days ago.

Mutharika described Chakwera’s recent statement claiming he (Chakwera) should be voted into power to end the situation and that he knows people behind the malpractice as indicating him as a liar.

“Lazarus Chakwera suggested to Malawians that he knows who is abducting and killing persons with albinism. This statement is on record for history to remember.

“But this politician said he wants to be voted into power first in order to end the suffering of our brothers and sisters, our mothers, fathers and children with albinism.

“Why not give the information now so that we can stop the suffering of our brothers and sisters with albinism? Obviously, this man.

“Chakwera is a liar and an opportunist. He has no solution to the suffering of people living with albinism,” said Mutharika in his address.

The Malawi leader then defended the setting up of the commission saying it will let Malawians know causes and circumstances of the attacks.

He said as a country, there is need to avoid fingure pointing and move towards action.

According to a statement from the OPC, the commission has from this 5th March until 30th April to conduct the investigation.

It is headed by retired Justice Robert Chinangwa.

Bishop Joseph Bvumbwe, activist Abigail Dzimadzi and Grace Massah come as members.

The OPC has also named Paramount Chief Kawinga, George Jobe, Hilda Soko and Brenda Vokhiwa Kapenda as other members.

Recently, people with albinism in Malawi protested in Lilongwe urging the Peter Mutharika led government to employ what they say are necessary measures to tame down killings, abductions and attacks on them.

There have been brutal killings recently of people with albinism.

The Mutharika regime has been slammed by CSOs and the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi- Apam for being passive towards the situation.

The situation got worse when one key suspect into the murder of a person with albinism died in police custody a few weeks ago.