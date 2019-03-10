Malawi floods death toll hits 28

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) says 28 people have died and 124 injuries following heavy rains that hit the Sour then Region last week.

A total of 45, 312 households (approximately 226,560 people) have been affected in 14 affected districts across the country.

The department continues to provide and coordinate search and rescue operations as well as the provision of relief assistance to the affected people.

On Saturday, Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi, whose ministry is also responsible for disaster management affairs visited people and places affected by the floods in Chikwawa and Mulanje districts.

Flanked by his deputy Charles Mchacha, Dausi assured the affected people of continued government support in form of search and rescue operations and provision of relief assistance.

Heavy rains that poured from Tuesday caused flooding in 14 districts of the country, leading to the death of people, causing injuries and affecting thousands of households.

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika on Friday declared State of Disaster in areas hit by the on-going rains and floods.

Government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), in collaboration with the Malawi Defence Force, The Malawi Police Service and humanitarian partners deployed search and rescue teams in the affected areas. Government also dispatched relief items for distribution to the affected people.