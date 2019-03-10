Karonga face Moyale in North Bonanza final

Karonga United and Moyale Barracks will this afternoon battle it out in the final of the Northern Region Super League Teams bonanza.

On Saturday, Moyale Barracks beat Chitipa United 1-0 thanks to a Lovemore Jere goal.

In the game, McDonald Harawa denied Chitipa to score after he saved a penalty.

On the same day, Karonga United came from behind to see off Mzuni 3-2.

Coach for Karonga United Dan Dzinkambani hoped his side will play better in the final.

One of the football followers in the North James Msongole hailed the organizers for the bonanza saying this will help teams in the region to prepare for the 2019 season.

“This is great and let me give credit to the organisers because the bonanza will help the north teams to get well prepared especially Mzuni and Karonga as the two are participating in the Airtel top 8,” said Msongole.

The winner of the bonanza will pocket K1 million while the runners up will get K750,000.

Third and fourth placed sides will walk away with K500,000 and K250,000 respectively.