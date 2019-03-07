Ma-Blues without any blue: Nomads fans bitter with Be Forward over team colors

…If Total picks us, are we going to use red and white like Bullets?

Be Forward Wanderers fans have reacted angrily at their management’s decision to continue killing the club’s traditional blue and white colors after unveiling their new home and away kit for the 2019 season. The fans have asked if the team will, at some point, adopt the red and white colors of their archrival, Bullets FC to appease their sponsors.

The Nomads, who will now use Umbro, unveiled an orange jersey for their home games and a black jersey with orange strips for their away games.

Soon after posting on their official Facebook page, supporters reacted angrily, saying the management should have pleaded with sponsors Be Forward to allow the club to use the traditional blue and white colors for their home games.

“So sad that we are killing our traditional colors, the famous blue and white colors that bear our history. Nowhere in the world do clubs follow colors of their sponsors. What if this sponsorship ends tomorrow? Are we going to adopt the colors of the next sponsors? Please bring back our colors,” wrote Brian Tamandani Chaima.

Another comment from Kathy Nawata Moyo read: “Where is the blue and white kit? Bring it back please.”

Martin Kaonga then blasted Wanderers’ management for putting money first than the club’s history.

“This is not good at all. Our management has sacrificed the club for money at the expense of our history, why saying yes to everything? Does it mean the sponsors cannot pay attention to your concerns? Blue and white are out traditional colors, we ain’t happy with the foreign colors you have imposed on our club,” he said.

Another comment from Ernest Chauma read:”We need our blue color. The fact that they are pumping in huge amount of money doesn’t guarantee them to separate us from our ancestral colors,” read the comment.

Another fan, Riaz Abdullah Nkhoma, blasted the team’s executive for turning the blue and white colors into a training kit.

“Where is our blue? You cannot put blue for training and green for games, who is coming up with these ridiculous ideas?” He wondered.

“Management, have you thrown your intelligence to the dogs? Why killing the traditional blue and white colors which has a history for our club? Sponsors should not dictate the choice of colors for the team. Their brand can always be reflected on the existing traditional team colors. Please go back to the negotiation table and fix this problem before its too late, we need our history back,” wrote Isaac Azenco Mkandawire.

One supporter questioned if the sponsors were told that the team uses blue and white colors.

“Were the sponsors ever made aware of our traditional colors?” Wondered Wavisanga Mvula.

For the past four seasons, the Nomads have been using orange colors to advance the ideologies of their Japanese sponsors, killing their normal blue and white colors.