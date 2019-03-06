Wikise eyes extending fan base to Zambia

Urban artist Wikise has said he is targeting extending his fan base to Zambia having managed to make a name home.

The Lilongwe based artist has said this in response to his critics following his collaboration with Zambian music giants. Wikise recently worked with General Kanene, Macky 2, and Oga Family on Uli mzingati remix.

Having fallen subject to criticism for ignoring local artists, the controversial musician made it clear that remaking his hit with home artists can have less impact on his growth in the industry.

“I did Uli Mzingati remix with Zambian artists because I want to have fans in Zambia. I already have fans here, so if I involved my fellow Malawian artists it would be the same people enjoying the song and in the end no impact on my growth,” said Wikise

The capital city boy is trending with Uli Mzingati. His other songs include Shabarakatakali, Deliverance, and the latest Mzamuwanthu.

His music is a combination of contemporary and local genres. Its richness in comedy has made him dear to many people across the country.