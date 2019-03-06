Persons with albinism demands meeting with Mutharika

Persons with albinism cancelled plans to hold a vigil at State House and have given President Peter Mutharika 48 hours to address them.

The demonstrators were taken to Mkwichi secondary School and on police bus, MP 2449, where they will wait for the meeting with the Malawi leader.

Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) organized the protests to pressurize government to take action against the attacks on persons with albinism.

However, police blocked the group from proceeding to State House where they wanted to hold a vigil and present their petition.

Following discussions with APAM’s Overstone Kondowe as well as activists Charles Kajoloweka and Timothy Mtambo, police told the protesters to present their petition to Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara who had requested to address the demonstrators.

Later, the protesters were allowed to proceed to State House but were stopped again when they got close to State House.

Leaders of demonstrators and government side then agreed that the group will meet Mutharika in 48 hours and all coming from far distances will be accommodated.

The agreement did not please the rest of the demonstrators who insisted that they hold vigil at the State House or they will hold vigil right where they have been blocked

The demonstrators said 48 hours to meet Mutharika is just too long and they vowed to remain where they have been blocked.

However, as night fell the protesters agreed to converge at Mkwichi Secondary School.

Report by Johans Mumba