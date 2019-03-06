NGO hopes 80 percent of women aspirants will win

With only a few weeks remaining for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to launch the official campaign in preparation for 21 May tripartite election, 50-50 campaigners in Salima say they are satisfied with the calibre of female aspirants contesting on parliamentary and local government polls in the district.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interface meeting with the aspirants at Mwambiya Lodge, Jean Chilombo who is Project Coordinator of the managing agency for Salima, Citizen Alliance, said they are hoping that at least 80 percent of the approved female aspirants will take different seats during this year’s polls.

“As a managing agency we are hoping that 80% percent of these women will excel and take different seats in parliament and at council level respectively,” she said.

Chilombo said the agency among other things helped the female aspirants in capacity building such as mentorship sessions, development of powerful manifesto and the agency is yet to help female them by making all aspirants visible to the electorate through joint rallies, road shows as well as debates which are expected to be facilitated by other elections partner such as National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust.

According to Salima North West Constituency female aspirant for Umodzi Party Maureen Kamputa, the initiative by Citizen Alliance is a good platform for the first time aspirants because this will boost their morale in selling their manifestos particularly the roadshows and joint rallies.

“A lot of people say it is impossible for women who are competing for the same position to come together and hold a rally or a meeting but this initiative will really change the mind set of many Malawians that although we are affiliated in different political parties we can work together,” she said.

Kamputa however said the incumbent MPs and councilors have done their part adding that it is time for them to pave way for the new blood to showcase new innovations for the wards and constituencies to be

developed fully.

Salima district has five constituencies with only three women aspirants vying for MP ticket and 22 females competing as ward councilors for 10 wards in this year’s tripartite elections.