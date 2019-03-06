MEC urges candidates to vet voter ballot paper templates

Commissioner Jean Mathanga who is also chairperson of the audit and finance committee at Malawi Electoral Commission has urged candidates contesting in the forthcoming tripartite elections to verify their symbols, names and faces in the ongoing vetting of ballot paper templates.

Mathanga made these remarks at a vetting meeting of ballot paper templates in Lilongwe which drew participants from all political parties including independent aspirants in the district.

She cited the vetting process as crucial in the delivery of credible elections as it ensures that all candidates are presented with their correct details on the ballot paper.

“This vetting process is very important in that candidates are given an opportunity to go through the templates that MEC has come up with before going for printing and it also gives them a chance to correct their details if there are mistakes,” said Mathanga.

She also warned that the commission will not entertain candidates who issue complaints with malicious intent against their competitors.

Commenting on the matter, MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka who is also chairperson of the Centre for Multiparty Democracy expressed satisfaction and urged political parties to take the vetting process seriously.

“Well this is a simple matter and it is all about making sure that our symbol, name and face appear correctly on the ballot paper so it is important that all candidates contesting take part in this and shouldn’t cry foul about missing details on the polling day,” said Mkaka.