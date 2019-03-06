Lowe to push for action on killings of persons with albinism

New Leader of Opposition Lobin Lowe says he will use his position to push for more government action on the attacks against persons with albinims.

Lowe who replaced Malawi Congress Party presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera last week said this in an interview yesterday following the start of the last sitting of the current Parliament.

“This Leadership has come in at a time when the issue of killings and abductions of people with albinism is on rise, we are therefore pledging not leave the issue until truth prevails,” he explained.

He then promised Malawians that MCP will strive to support and protect people with albinism.

On his new position , Lowe who is also Member of Palriament for Lilongwe Central said his appointment means a lot to him and is an indication that the party has trust and faith in him.

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament who are also president aspirants and running mates have been asked to resign as legislators and only those who are holding ministerial positions will continue to participate .