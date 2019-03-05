Police foils robbery in Limbe

Police in Limbe arrested three suspects while two others escaped after a foiled robbery attempt at Fatsa Company in the township of Limbe in Blantyre.

Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Widson Nhlane said the arrested ones are habitual criminals and had been released from prison after their serving jail terms.

Nhlane identified the suspects as Twaibu Kalinga aged 49 from Mphiwo village in Traditional Authority Mlumbe Zomba, Goodson Chazanda aged 27, of Naluso village and Limbani Mafaiti 23, from Chigawa village, both of Traditional Authority Machinjiri Blantyre. Those on the run have only been identified as Maduka and Dulla.

“On this material day, Limbe CID officers, received information from well-wishers, that a gang of criminals, planned to rob money at Fatsa Company’s office,” he explained

The detectives, conducted an ambush at the targeted place and at around 16:30 hours, an unknown vehicle dropped these suspected criminals at the main entrance, armed with panga knives.

They were immediately rounded up by the officers and in the process of effecting an arrest, two managed to escape.

These suspects are to appear in court to answer charges of attempted robbery which is in contravention of section 302 of the penal code.

Meanwhile, police investigations are at an advanced stage to arrest other suspects.

The security providers have since thanked the public at large for the information regarding suspected criminals causing terror in their respective locations.