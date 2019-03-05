APAM insists State House vigil is still on

Association of Persons with Albinism- APAM has confirmed that their decision to stage a vigil at the State House is irreversible and preparations for the exercise are at the advanced stage.

APAM has set a two day vigil at the State House to force government to react seriously and stop the continued abductions and killings of persons with albinism in the country.

On 27th February, 2019, President Peter Mutharika called for dialogue with APAM leadership over the issue but was not successful as the association marred the invitation saying this will not solve the issue but only to frustrate the serious action APAM has taken.

However, Mutharika had a meeting with a newly formed rebellious group which calls itself representatives of poor persons with albinism, a development which has sparked debate as people started accusing the president of bringing division among persons with albinism.

And speaking to Malawi24, Nellie Salima, the Advocacy and Communication Advisor for the Association of Persons with Albinism-APAM emphasized that everything for the vigil is set and all they are waiting for is the time.

According to Salima, they are impressed with the vigil endorsement by other bodies who are as tirelessly working with APAM to excavate the root cause of albino attacks.

Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation- HCRR, Human Rights Defenders Coalition, Center for the Development of People- CEDEP, Chancellor College Disability Rights Clinic, and Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace are some of the entities that have shown interest to join APAM in a battle to end the virus,” said Salima.

Meanwhile, Salima has downplayed the meeting Mutharika had with some of the persons with albinism saying this will not affect the intended demonstrations and the vigil. She has also tipped president Mutharika that APAM’s visit to the State House is not social rather an expression that the virus has done enough.

“The Vigil as planned by APAM will go on and the Association has consulted all constituents from all angles of this country to come in their large numbers to present their petition to president Mutharika,” said Salima.

But there are no chances that APAM will deliver the letter direct to President Peter Mutharika as the president on 5th March which is tomorrow is facing to the north.