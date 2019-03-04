Prophet Bushiri says God does not control the world

Controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says God does not control the world as “He has no authority over what happens in this world”.

Prophet Bushiri made the remarks during Diplomatic Service that was held in Pretoria, South Africa, on Monday this past week.

“Although God watches over this world, He has no authority over what happens in this world,” preached Bushiri.

“We read in Genesis 1:28 that God blessed them [Adam and Eve] and said to them, “Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky and over every living creature that moves on the ground.”

“However,” continued the prophet, “Adam disobeyed God and, because of that, he lost authority to the devil. The devil has since taken control,” preached Major.

Major 1 even demonstrated this using the story of Job.

“The Bible tells us of a man by the name of Job. The scripture describe this man as one who was upright and blameless before the Lord and yet, despite his untainted character and reputation, God still allowed the devil to touch his possessions and family.

“Yes, within a space of one day, the Bible tell us that Job transitioned from having it all to having nothing at all. He lost his possessions, position and his family all in one day!

“Now the question that one might have is this, where was God when all this was happening? God was right where He has always been—on His throne. The only problem is that though God watches over this world, He has no authority over what happens in this world,” he said.

Prophet Bushiri, however, underlined that it was after God saw that man had lost authority over the earth that He sent His son Jesus Christ to restore His people’s authority over the world.

“In his death, we were given back the authority to govern and rule over this globe. That authority, however, can only be unlocked by prayer. The devil is always afraid of prayer—he will never tamper with you when you pray.

“So the only way you can take your authority back from the devil is through nothing but prayer. Your career, business, marriage— everything, they will always be under your control because God gave you that power already,” he said