Mutharika offers K5 million for information on killers of persons with albinism

President Peter Mutharika has offered a K5 million reward to any person with credible information leading to the arrest of people behind the killings and abductions.

Mutharika made the remarks when he met persons with albinism at State House Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

In his statement, the President appealed to all Malawians to accept people with of albinism as important members of humanity whose life is sacred and deserve to live with dignity.

During the meeting, Mutharika promised to institute a commission of enquiry to get to the bottom of the killings and abductions of people with albinism.

He also directed the Minister of Finance to immediately release K3 billion for activities in the National Action Plan (NAP), which include equipping and empowering police to protect people with albinism.

The President told government officials to construct safe houses for vulnerable persons with albinism under the Malata and Cement Subsidy Program.

According to Mutharika, Government has started procuring personal alarm gadgets that will be connected to police stations in order to protect persons with albinism.

The president however urged chiefs and religious leaders to engage with police and other stakeholders in participating to secure the safety of persons with albinism, most of whom are in rural areas.

Mutharika also instructed the Minister of Justice to engage international investigation experts to be part of the process of getting down to the motives and people behind the killings and abductions of persons with albinism.

Speaking at the same event, Secretary General of the Poor and Concerned People with Albinism (Pacpwa), Ellen Khonje said the association wants action on the issue of killing and abductions of people with albinism.

She said the National Action on persons with Albinism must be immediately financed, saying the K45 million government claims to have set aside is not enough.

Khonje asked the president to direct that the Malawi Defence Force should be involved in the protection of people with albinism.

She also demanded politicians, both in government and opposition, to stop politicising the issue of people with albinism.