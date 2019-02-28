MultiChoice Malawi launches Installer Eco-System, Easter promotion

Television entertainment service provider, MultiChoice Malawi, has announced the launch of an installer eco-system application for accredited installers to provide exceptional customer experience.

MultiChoice Malawi Marketing Manager Chimwemwe Nyirenda said the institution has introduced the installer eco-system to improve the processes for installations in support of the delivery of their promises.

In an interview after the official launch on Monday at Lotas hotel in Blantyre, Nyirenda said the installer Ecosystem will improve a customer’s experience from the time a customer purchases their kit to the point of getting the whole set-up done and watching the exciting content.

“The Eco-system application will provide ease in finding an installer, scheduling and ensuring that a job is well done the first time. All completed installations by an accredited installer guarantee a six-month warranty.

“The launch of our eco-system application was in support of MultiChoice Malawi’s mission of delivering great value to our customers by making great entertainment more accessible,” Nyirenda said.

He has since advised their customers to refrain from using unaccredited installers whenever they want to set their kit claiming this newly launched ecosystem is an easy, fast, reliable and engaging set-up.

At the same event, Multichoice announced the launch of DStv Easter holiday promotion where five winning families will spend three days and four nights in three Sunbird hotels courtesy of Multichoice.

He said the promotion which runs from February 25 to April 10, is applicable to DStv compact, compact plus and premium subscribers.

Nyirenda further added that for subscribers to win in the promotion, they need not to be disconnected from the starting date of the promotion up to April 10 .

He further added that the five winning couples will celebrate the prize along with their children under the age of 10 and the holiday will start on Good Friday on April 19.