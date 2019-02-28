MCP appoints new leader of opposition

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has appointed a new Leader of Opposition to replace the party’s president Lazarus Chakwera.

Confirming the development through a press release was the party’s publicity secretary Rev Maurice Munthali who said the party has appointed Lilongwe Central MP Lobin Lowe as Leader of Opposition.

Munthali continued to say that the Party was obliged to replace Chakwera who resigned as Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition in adherence to the dictates of the law of the land and also in line with the 5th Pillar of the Chakwera Hi5.

According to Munthali, the party settled for Lowe among the many senior, able and deserving Members of Parliament having been guided by and in compliance with the Parliamentary laws as well as Standing Orders.

Lowe who was the MCP Chief Whip in Parliament has been replaced on that position by Jacob Hara whereas Clement Mlombwa has been appointed Deputy Whip in Parliament.

Munthali urged all parties represented in Parliament will endorse Lowe’s appointment and work with him closely for the success of the parliamentary business and for the good of Malawi.

“As a Party, we will render our necessary and unequivocal support to Hon Lobin Lowe in the course of discharging his duties as a Leader of Opposition on behalf of the MCP President, entire Malawi Congress Party and the larger opposition family from now until the dissolution of the National Assembly.,” Munthali said.

Meanwhile, as parties are positioning themselves ahead of May 21 polls, the MCP will launch its manifestos this coming Friday.

The ceremony will be held at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

“On behalf of the President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, the Malawi Congress Party would like to announce to its members and the general public that it will launch its Manifesto on Friday, 8th March 2019,” Munthali said.