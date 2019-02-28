Chief arrested for raping 12-year-old girl

Police in Mulanje have arrested 50-year-old Jaison Makaniko who is also a village headman for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

According a report from Police, the traditional raped the on February 16 this year when she went to look after her parents’ goats.

The victim told police that on this day while looking after the goats, the suspect called her and she ignored. Following this, Mbawala followed the girl where he told her not to shout threatening to kill her.

He the undressed the girl and forced himself on her.

After seeing that the girl took too long before returning home, the mother followed her and the two met on the way where the girl narrated the matter to her mother.

The mother reported the issue to police where a medical report was issued to the girl for examination. Meanwhile, results for the tests done at Mulanje District Hospital showed that the victim was raped.

Following this, police instituted investigations and arrested the suspect.

He is scheduled to appear before court soon to answer a charge of defilement that contradicts section 138 of the penal code.

Makaniko come from Mbawala village senior Chief Nkanda in the district.