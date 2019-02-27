Two convicted of killing person with albinism

A court of Ntcheu has convicted two out of eleven suspects over the murder of a person with albinism.

The convicts Herbert Maloni aged 39 and Kenneth Moses aged 34 from traditional authority Chakhumbila killed Fletcher Masina in 2016. The thugs killed Masina in his garden and his body was found with hands and legs cut off.

Public relations officer for the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Pililani Masanjala confirmed that the court has convicted the two suspects of murder.

“The court has done according to the law, looking at the evidence that we had as a state and the accused knew the that they have committed an offence of killing a person with albinism known as Fletcher Masina,” she said.

The court is expected to resume on 28 February this year to sentence the two suspects and continue trial for other nine accused persons.