Candidates involved in castigation risk being disqualified from 2019 elections

Candidates and party leaders have been urged to desist from using inflammatory language during the 2019 tripartite elections campaign period.

The Neno Multiparty Liaison Committee issued the warning on Tuesday during the MPLC meeting that was facilitated by Ligowe Community Development Organization (LIKODO) after receiving reports that some candidates are uttering castigatory remarks when engaging other people to support their candidatures.

District Education Manager for Neno, Reuben Menyere who represented Neno DC as the chairperson of the committee said the committee is in process of making by-laws that will administer the standard of politics in the district during the whole electoral period.

“The committee is closely monitoring the political environment on the ground, if one is found to be involved in name calling or politics of castigating will be dealt with and might even face expulsion because we have authority to write MEC to expel any candidate who found not to be abiding with political code of conduct,” said Menyere.

He however asked members of the committee and all political parties available in the district to bring genuine evidence not just mere accusations to the committee, if they come across any politician uttering language that may lead to violation of the political code of conduct.

In his remarks, Director for LIKODO Henry Machemba said they take MPLC as one of the vehicle of political opportunity in making women equally visible in politics because the committee has authority to control the political environment on the ground.

He said LIKODO as an organization which is facilitating 50-50 campaign in Neno and Mwanza received a lot of issues which were seen as social barriers to women aspirants during the preparation for primaries and also the time aspirants were presenting their nominations papers to MEC hence the need for inviting MPLC to address them.

“We are happy that most of the issues that women we are supporting raised have been fairly addressed through this committee but they are still other issues they have promised to look into them” said Machemba.

According to Machemba some of the issues that women aspirants raised include issue of handout saying only female aspirants are abiding to the law while their male counterparts are not.