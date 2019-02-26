Woman fined for selling chamba

A court in Phalombe on Monday morning fined a 27- year-old woman for being found in possession of cannabis locally known as chamba weighing 1.8 kilogrammes.

The woman was ordered to pay less than MK18, 500.

The convict whose name is Stella Komwa was convicted following her own plea of guilty to the charge of being found in possession with cannabis which is contrary to section 6A subsection 19(1) of dangerous drugs Act.

It was heard in the court through the prosecution that Komwa has been doing the business of selling the illegal plants for sometime now and that well-wishers tipped the police about this.

On 14th this month, Police raided her home where they had a search in her house in which they found plastic bags packed with twists of chamba and others unpacked.

It was further noted that the cannabis was sent to Bvumbwe research station where it was confirmed that indeed the plant was cannabis.

First Grade Magistrate, Damson Banda, found Komwa guilty and in mitigation the convict told the court that she was involved in this business due to challenges that they are facing at her home claiming that they stay only children.

In his ruling, Banda fined Komwa a sum of Mk18,500 or to be in prison for nine months in default.

Komwa hails from Subiri Village in the Traditional Authority Nkhumba in the district.