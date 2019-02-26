Mother of girl with albinism in Rumphi calls for protection

Mother of the one-year-old girl with albinism attacked by thugs on Monday has asked government to protect people with albinism.

Noriana Mhango, mother to the child, said her life will remain in fear and asked government to help protect her baby.

“I feel no peace inside my heart my life become terrible and shocked why these things happening, let Government help us to protect our children,” said Mhango.

According to Inspector Joe Banda of Chitimba Police, the law enforcers were alerted at around 11pm by Mhango’s relative that there were thugs looking to attack the one year old girl albinism.

“At around 11pm I received a phone call from a relative to Noriana Mhango a one year and ten months daughter with albinism that they sensed danger as dogs were barking strangely.

“Upon waking up, they realised that the dogs were barking at Noriana’s home and they rushed there.

“Brother to Noriana narrated that he saw one person standing beside the window but failed to scream. Mother to Noriana was listening attentively in her bedroom and was wondering why dogs on their door step,” he said.

Police rushed to the scene and made patrols until morning.

Banda however noted that the house the family is staying is very pathetic and needs urgent attention.

At the moment, Chitimba Police have extended patrols around the area.