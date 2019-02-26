DPP MP promises to develop Likoma if re-elected

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Likoma and Chizumulu constituency George Kamwanja has pledged to continue initiating development projects in the district if given another five years term after 21 May polls.

Kamwanja made the promise Sunday at Saame beach on Chizumulu Island in the area of Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Kabuthu where he held a political rally.

Speaking whilst addressing thousands of the Islanders who converged at the rally, Kamwanja disclosed that he made the decision to storm the place with an obligation to inform people on development projects which have been established under his reign and those still in the pipe line.

He said, “This is what I normally do on regular basis by coming and interacting with people in my constituency to foster development out of hearing their concerns and needs so that we move forward.”

In his explanation, Kamwanja said he was pleased to inform people of Chizumulu that their request to have a mobile telephone network tower has finally been responded to as the government has now facilitated the installation of the initiative.

“I have been pushing in the parliament that government should facilitate the installation of a mobile telephone network tower on Chizumulu Island for the past four years, I am pleased to tell these people that tower equipment has finally been brought on the Island.

“Through some discussions with both Airtel Malawi and TNM initially, it was discovered that Chizumulu Island needs to have this facility by mandatory apart from being a remote area and unfit for business purposes,” explained Kamwanja.

In his words, Likoma district campaign director for DPP Fallayi Holland expressed optimism for the party on winning the elections saying they have been able to reach the demands of the people by bringing development to them hence they have all it takes to reclaim the leadership.

“I am advising each and every eligible voter in Likoma and Chizumulu Islands to vote for DPP candidates for presidency, parliamentarian and councillorship positions so that we continue running the government and fostering development in this nation,” pleaded Holland.

The DPP torchbearer has since advised party followers and people of Likoma as a whole to refrain from inflicting violence on opponents as the country anticipates to land into the most crucial period of the electoral affairs leading to the polls as an effort prompting to safeguard free and fair tripartite elections.