CHRR questions Dausi’s apology, demands his resignation

The Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) has said it is not convinced with Homeland Security Minister Nicholas Dausi’s apology and has demanded the minister to resign over his remarks on the ongoing killings of people with albinism.

Last week, Dausi said at a news conference that the attacks on persons with albinism have not reached an alarming rate claiming people are exaggerating the matter.

Following continued pressure from the public, Dausi on Monday organized a press conference at his office where he apologized and withdrew his sentiments claiming he is personally concerned.

The Minister further said he fully appreciates the pain, anguish and fear the abductions and killings of people with albinism have caused on Malawians.

However, the apology seem to have hit the wall as individuals and several other Malawi’s Non Governmental Organizations are still demanding his resignation from his ministry

CHRR is one of the NGOs which is not convinced with Dausi’s apology and says while it welcomed the gesture showed by Dausi, it questions the timing of the apology.

The institution wondered why the minister has taken so long to realize the mistake and issue the apology to public, in particular to Association of People with Albinism in Malawi APAM.

“We still stand by the demand for the resignation of the Minister for he has shown his incompetency and lack of seriousness and of positive clue in the matter.

“His remarks were not only a misfortune but also exposed threats likely to divide the nation in this matter of nation. From the remarks,” CHRR said.

The organization further said it would not be a surprise if Malawians choose to conclude that government is behind the the killings of the brothers and sisters with albinism.