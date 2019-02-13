Woman drowns in flooded river

A 70-year-old woman identified as Ireen Ngwira has drowned in Mbiriwizi River in Chozoli Rumphi.

Ngwira met her fate during morning hours of February 11, 2019, as she was on her way home from a funeral service in the same area.

According to police in the district, the river was flooded at the time she was trying to cross.

Passers-by found her dead body trapped in the mud along the river bank.

Police together with medical officers from Rumphi District Hospital visited the scene of incident.

Post-mortem results show that she died of suffocation.

Meanwhile, police are urging the public not to attempt crossing flooded rivers to avoid similar incidences.

The deceased hailed from Kadoko Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in the district.