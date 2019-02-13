Woman deliberately burns nephew’s legs

Police in Mzuzu are keeping in custody Joyce Mkamanga aged 42 for burning legs of her nine-year- old nephew with a charcoal burner.

The incident happened on February 11, 2019 at Zolozolo in the city.

According to police, the suspect burnt the child to teach him a lesson for coming home late.

The Police received report that the suspect had assaulted her nephew and that she had locked him up in her house.

When the Police rushed to the scene, they found that the locked boy had suffered burns burnt on both legs. They took him to St John’s Hospital where he was admitted.

The suspect will appear before court to answer the case of Acts Intended to cause Grievous harm contrary to section 238 of the penal code.

Meanwhile, police have thanked the community for tipping them about the matter saying this has allowed the child to receive medical care.

The Police are, however, advising parents to avoid using harsh punitive measures against their children.

Parents can seek counselling from Police Victim Support Unit, Social welfare, church and chiefs.

The suspect, 42 comes from Mwenelenge village, T/A Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.