SRFA secures K42m sponsorship package from Rab Processors

Just two weeks after parting ways with United Purpose, Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) has secured a K42 million sponsorship package from Rab Processors Malawi Limited.

The signing ceremony took place at Mpira Village in Chiwembe on Wednesday morning where Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu was in attendance.

According to the agreement, the company will sponsor the league to the tune of K14 million per season for three years and it will now be called Thumbs Up Southern Region Football League.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Rab Group Ahmed Sunka said his company has ventured into the league to complement government and FAM’s efforts towards developing sports.

“Today, we are not opening a new chapter, rather, we are extending our outreach in football and it is our sincere hope that our gesture will go a long way to develop football at grassroots level.

“We are here to complement government and FAM efforts towards developing sports and that is why today we announce and commit a sponsorship package worth K14 million this season and here by brand it Thumbsup Southern Region Football League,” he said.

On his part, Nyamilandu hailed the company for the gesture, saying its always tough to run football without sponsors.

“We are very grateful for this sponsorship package as it will go a long way towards identifying talent for the betterment of the game. It’s always tough to run football without sponsors but with the coming in of Rab Processors, we will go out and do what we know best,” he explained.

SRFA President Raphael Humba concurred with Nyamilandu, adding that his association is looking forward to working with the new partners.

“We had five offers from five companies who were all willing to sponsor the league but we opted for Rab Processors and we are looking forward to achieve more with our new partners.

“After losing United Purpose, we were stranded but Rab Processors came to our rescue and we are very grateful for this gesture,” he told the media.

The package means that Southern Region League is the most expensive one as compared to Central Region Football League and Simso Northern Region Football League.

According to reports, the two parties have an option to extend the contract beyond 2022.