Kell Kay dates Scalla`s Café for valentines

Award winning Afro and RnB singer Kell Kay heads to Scalla`s Cafe in Blantyre on Valentine’s Day to uplift the love mood with his sweet music.

Having headlined many shows of this nature, the Lilongwe based singer is expected to hit the stage fully energized.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24 on Tuesday, the Juju star promised to give patrons value for their money with a unique a performance.

“People should expect a different and nice performance from me. I have been training hard for the big night and trust me, people should expect nothing less than a great delivery from me,” said Kell Kay.

Being a lovers` day patrons will be required to don the traditional red and white colours. The charges are K2000 for advanced tickets and K3000 at the door.

Some of his songs he is expected to perform are, Nono, Undilore ndipite, Finca, and Tiye. He is also expected to dish out some of his greatest collaborations.