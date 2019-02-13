JB storms Chikwawa

Former President Joyce Banda stormed Chikwawa Tuesday where 300 UTM members joined the People’s Party (PP).

The PP leader and presidential candidate was joined by her runningmate Dr Jerry Jana, PP Vice President for the South Hon Ephraim Chibvunde and other members.

At the rally, 300 UTM members joined PP led by Mr Chikaphonya and Mai Nandolo who until recently was UTM Regional Women’s Director for the South.

The two were instrumental in establishing Friends of Joyce Banda Movement in 2010.

In attendance was TA Malilima and TA Maseya who spoke strongly on how they still remember Banda today as a leader of the people.

Commenting on the huge turnout at the rally, PP parliamentary aspirant Gerald Kampanikiza said it is an undeniable fact that no party president in Malawi can beat Banda on the ground considering the support she has from the rural masses.

“Some people tried to discourage the people of Chikwawa East from attending the rally by giving out free maize just close to where the rally was. Few went and after receiving they rushed to attend the rally,” he said.