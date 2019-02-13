GIZ bosses call Mutharika ‘Monkey Thief’

Two senior German nationals, Wolfram Heinzel and Dagmar Lumm, working for the (Deutche Gesellschaft Fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit) locally known as GIZ Malawi Country office, have infuriated local staff with their incessant depiction of Malawi President Peter Mutharika as a ‘corrupt monkey’, Malawi24 has established.

Sources (four to be exact) corroborated to Malawi24 on strict condition of anonymity that the duo is not happy by their country’s support to Malawi saying the funds may end up with Mutharika and his cronies.

Ironically, last month the Germany government availed to the Malawi government MK48 billion to help improve the country’s health infrastructure, agricultural sector and family planning initiatives.

Germany Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Gerd Muller even told President Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace in the Capital Lilongwe that his country was impressed with the fight against corruption.

However, Heinzel said Mutharika took bribes from the Malawi Police Service (MPS) food ration contract “What can stop him from dipping his fingers into our funds?’

But Malawi’s anti graft busting body, ACB cleared of wrong doing in the Police deal.

“How does Germany pour money into a country run by a corrupt monkey?” Heinzel was heard as saying to Lumm, who nodded in agreement.

The reference to Mutharika as a wild animal has sent shock waves among local staff and are planning either to meet Heinzel and ask him to show decorum to Malawi’s Head of State or petition him.

They indicated that if they do not stop the profanities and or the innuendoes on Mutharika, they might be forced to down tools.

“This is disrespect of the highest order and we fell this has to stop. You cannot do this while working in Germany. I am sure they will discipline you,” a source said.

In 2017, the Immigration department deported a 46-year-old German national Hinteregger Jurgen, who was working for Strabag in Nkhata Bay district, over racist remarks to one of the company’s drivers and also for insulting President Peter Mutharika.