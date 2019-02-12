Umodzi’s Pemphero Mphande promises jobs for youth

Umodzi Party aspirant for Blantyre City South constituency submitted his nomination papers with a promise to help youths in his area.

The parliamentary aspirant, Pemphero Mphande, who also led the fight against government’s decision to erect the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Blantyre, on Friday, 8th February submitted his nomination papers to contest under Umodzi Party ticket.

The 26 year old Mphande who is also the National Youth Director of Umodzi party said he is running because he wants to create local jobs and businesses to people in the country especially to the jobless youths.

He added that to him, winning or losing doesn’t matter but what matters is that he must champion the fight for a better Malawi, inspire hope and be part of those that would like to offer a solution to the country’s challenges.

“On Friday with a team of supporters from Chilobwe, Somanje, I went to Zingwangwa Teacher’s Development Center(TDC) to deliver my nomination papers. It was a dream come true. But that’s just the start.

“I have a two point manifesto; Create jobs for the less privileged and young people. Create small to medium scale local businesses,” Mphande told Malawi24.

The shadow Member of Parliament said though his manifesto is short, the two points manifesto are tackling issues on Malawi’s politics.

Mphande further said these days people need to be empowered on an individual basis so that everyone makes better decisions about their lives other than relying on government to be doing everything for them.

He added that his desire to run is because he believes a sound political system that has financial integrity and invests in the people can change Malawi’s economy and people’s status quo easily.