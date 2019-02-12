‘Mizikiti Ichoke’ singer gets two years in jail

A court in Blantyre has sentenced ‘Mizikiti Ichoke’ singer Mesho to two years in prison for releasing the controversial song.

The Blantyre First Grade Magistrate Court has also handed a one year sentence to the song’s producer Stephano Emmanuel.

Mesho whose real name is Anderson Chipwaila and his Zomba based producer Emmanuel were arrested earlier this month after releasing the ‘anti-Islamic song’ titled “Mizikiti Ichoke, Tidye Nkhumba.”

In court on Monday, First Grade Magistrate Asunta Muwalo said mocking a religion is the worst kind of assault that can bring confusion among the believers.

Muwalo said the song brought discomfort among the believers especially the Muslim community.

The magistrate also banned the song and warned that that anyone found playing the song will be prosecuted.

Reacting to the court ruling, Secretary General of Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) Alhaji Twaibu Lawe said they are satisfied with the ruling.

Last week, Malawi Police Service (MPs) warned musicians against making songs that have potential to spark violence among religious groups in the country

In a statement, MPs spokesperson James Kadadzera said MPS will not entertain such disconcerting behaviour to gain root in our peace loving country.

“We are also warning other musicians and producers with similar ill-minded intention to immediately desist from such tendencies before the long arm of the law catches up with them.

“The Malawi Police Service, therefore, wishes to assure all Malawians that it is committed to pursuing Mesho’s case to its logical conclusion. The Service will also ensure that human rights of all citizens are protected and respected in all circumstances,” Kadadzera said.