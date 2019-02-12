DPP MP, Councillor in Chitipa Central confident of reelection

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Chitipa Central Constituency Clement Fukumele Mukumbwa and Councilor for Yamba Ward Davies Silwimba say they are confident of defending their seats in the 21 May elections.

Speaking following a rally the party held after submitting nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission in the district, Mukumbwa said he is very optimistic of sailing through on 21st May following a successful five year term in which he implemented a number of developments in his constituency.

“We will be showing our constituents what we done since 2014. We have constructed Chikomang’ombe and Kawale concrete bridges as well as Kawale and Nachiwe primary School blocks,” Mukumbwa said.

Mukumbwa further urged people to vote him as well as DPP’s presidential candidate professor Arthur Mutharika as the DPP led government has more development plans for the district such as Chitipa-Songwe-tarmark road, New Bus depot and transforming Lufita trading center to a rural growth center.

On his part, Councilor Silwimba said they will win not because of financial capability but because of good manifesto.

“We will not depend on money, our relationship with people on the ground is already good. The developments we have brought in the past five years will help us to sail through easily come 21st May,” he said.

However, some people in Chitipa Central constituency expressed their dissatisfaction with the incumbent office bearers pointing out a number of dilapidated gravel roads including the one from tarmark turn off to Chitipa Secondary School which is near Mukumbwa’s house.