Woman delivers baby under tree

A woman in Mulanje delivered a baby under a tree after she was sent back from Mpala Health Centre in the district.

The woman went to the health facility at around 3am but a nurse on duty at the health centre reportedly told the woman to go back home saying she reported late to the maternity ward.

Member of Parliament for the area Naomi Chilekwa told the local media that the nurse insulted the woman when she got to the health centre.

“The woman successfully delivered under a tree with the help of her relations,” said the legislator.

According to Chilekwa, people in the area were planning on dealing with the nurse.

Director of health and social services in Mulanje Dr. Alinafe Kalanda said the authorities have sent a fact finding mission to the area to find out what really happened.

“I can only comment after I get a report on the issue from our officers who have gone to the health centre,” said Kalanda.