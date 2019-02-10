Falling wall kills Dedza couple

A man aged 80 and his 75-year-old wife persons have died after the wall of their house fell on them at Mpalare in Dedza district.

Confirming the development was Dedza police publicist, Cassim Manda who identified as Gadison Mbalangwe aged 80 and his wife Nachilango Gime aged 75.

Constable Manda said the house fell down last week after the area experienced an unprecedented heavy downpour over the past weeks.

Meanwhile, the general public has been urged to exercise extra caution and always ensure their houses are in good conditions.

The two were from Mpalare Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kasumbu in Dedza district.