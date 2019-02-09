NRFA refutes claims it is yet to receive money from Simama

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has refuted claims that the main sponsor of Simama Northern Region League Bishop Simama is yet to send prize money to the association.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Vice Chairperson Felix Mbonekera Msiska said everything is okay and they are ready to give prize money to teams.

“It’s not true that the sponsor is not failing to give us money. I want to tell you that everything is ok and the money is already in the association’s account,” Msiska said.

He added that apart from Simama, other sponsors are also welcome to help the league next season.

Earlier this week, General Secretary for NRFA Masiya Nyasulu suggested that the prize presentation will be held on 15th February at a venue to be announced later.

The SIMSO League 2018 season was concluded in December and champions Chitipa United will receive a whooping amount of K2 million.

Second placed Bolero United will go away with K1 million while Fish Eagles and Ekwendeni Hammers will pocket K600, 000 and K300, 000 respectively.