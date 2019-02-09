Man in for raping two stepdaughters

Police in Ntcheu have arrested a 30 year old man for raping his two step daughters aged 12 and 21 on separate occasions at Golimchimanga in the district.

Ntcheu police relation officer Hastings Chigalu said the suspected rapist, Chimtetete Benard, is married to the mother of the two victims.

The girls – a 12 year old standard four girl and her 21 year old sister – stay together with the couple in one house.

“Late last year, the suspect raped the 12 year old girl in her room during broad day light. This was all happening while the mother was away,” said Chigalu.

Later, the girl realised that she was pregnant and she told the suspect.

“The suspect, secretly administered local herbs (Aloe vera) to the girl, aiming at terminating the pregnancy and the evil plan succeeded,” Chigalu said.

The child however still revealed that she was raped by her stepfather.

She was taken to Ntcheu District Hospital for examination where it was confirmed that indeed the girl conceived, and terminated the pregnancy.

After the suspect was arrested, the older girl reported to Police that the man also raped her.

The suspect, Chimtetete Benard, is currently remanded at Ntcheu Prison waiting to answer defilement charges which contravenes section 138 of the Penal Code.

He hails from Golimchimanga village, Traditional Authority Mpando in the district.