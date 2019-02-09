Chakwera will change Malawi – Kachali

Former Vice President Khumbo Kachali says he endorsed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera because he believes the MCP leader comes with change.

Kachali who was the Vice President of the country during former President Joyce Banda’s two years rule said he does not regret rallying behind Chakwera for the May 21 presidential race.

“I have endorsed Dr. Chakwera for the betterment of this country because we need to change leadership and I don’t regret it.

“Yes, In 2014 I endorsed President Peter Mutharika, but Malawians can judge him if he has performed or not. But on May 21 we want him out, and he will be out,” Kachali stressed.

Kachali was speaking Thursday after presenting his parliamentary nomination papers for Mzimba South West constituency.

Jovial, pomp and cheers were the predominant moods on as Kachali as presented the papers at Edingeni Primary School in Mzimba.

Accompanied by his wife Martha Kachali, the Freedom Party (FP) founder and president arrived at the venue at exactly 02:45pm boarding a black Nissan Patrol V8 vehicle amid the euphoria, singing and ululation from hundreds of supporters who followed his four-car motorcade.

In an interview after presentation of papers, Kachali said he is confident he will retain the seat considering development activities he has initiated in the constituency.

“I have represented this constituency well. We have water; we have schools, good roads and electricity in most areas. The people themselves are my witness, we just need to continue,” he said.

For him to retain his parliamentary seat on May 21, Kachali will have to battle it with three other candidates namely Charles Ziba of United Transformation Movement (UTM), Raymond Nkhata representing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Jonathan Beza of MCP.