Rejected stones: Mutharika picks Chimulirenji over Nankhumwa, Goodall Gondwe

President Peter Mutharika has picked Member of Parliament for Ntcheu North East Everton Chimulirenji as his runningmate, overlooking four vice presidents in his party.

The Malawi leader has overlooked four vice presidents in the Democratic Progressive Party including Kondwani Nankhumwa and Goodall Gondwe.

Gondwe and Nankhumwa are also ministers of Local Government and Finance respectively.

Other vice presidents in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party are Uladi Mussa (Central Region) and Bright Msaka (Eastern Region).

Mutharika revealed Chimulirenji as his runningmate when he presented his nominatiom papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Friday.