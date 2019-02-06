Devotion: We give thanks

Luke 17:15-19 “And one of them, when he saw that he was healed, turned back, and with a loud voice glorified God, And fell down on his face at his feet, giving him thanks: and he was a Samaritan. And Jesus answering said, were there not ten cleansed? But where are the nine? There are not found that returned to give glory to God, save this stranger. And he said to him, Arise, go your way: your faith has made you whole.”

What an amazing story of ten lepers who were healed of their leprosy by Jesus and only one came to give thanks. As stated above apart from receiving his healing, the one who gave thanks was made whole. Being made “whole” is a Greek word “sozo” and it means to protect, deliver, heal, preserve, save, and do well.

It means all the nine lepers were simply cleansed from the sickness. This one who came back to give thanks was given much more than just the healing. He was given capacity to do well, was delivered and saved from other dangers, was protected and preserved.

It is the desire of the Father that we should learn to give thanks in everything. As we close the year, dedicate much of your time to thanksgiving. It works for our advantages. 1 Thessalonians 5:18. “In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”

When He wanted to raise Lazarus from the dead, Jesus just gave thanks to the Father and it worked. His prayer was just a thanks giving. What you want to start working in your life, you may resurrect dead situations by thanksgiving. John 11:41.” Then they took away the stone from the place where the dead was laid. And Jesus lifted up his eyes, and said, Father, I thank you that you have heard me.”

At one point in time when Paul and Silas were imprisoned, instead of complaining, they decided to Pray and thank God. It worked for them and were released from the prison same night.Acts 16:25 ” And at midnight Paul and Silas prayed, and sang praises to God: and the prisoners heard them.”

Learn to give thanks in everything.

Further study

Philemon 1:4. I thank my God, making mention of you always in my prayers.

Psalm 107:1 ” O give thanks to the LORD, for he is good: for his mercy endures for ever.”

Colossians 1:3. We give thanks to God and the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, praying always for you,

Prayer

(Give Him thanks in your own words)

+265888326247 +265997538098