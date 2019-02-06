Chilima settles for Usi

Development worker Michael Usi has been confirmed as running mate to Saulosi Chilima for the UTM.

Usi has been working with the UTM ever since it was found as a breakaway faction of the ruling DPP mid last year.

There were miscellaneous rumours on who Chilima would pick as running mate.

Last night, rumours were rife that the UTM whose alliance with the People’s Party and ADD collapsed days ago had settled for engineer Mathews Mtumbuka.

But it has since been confirmed Usi, alias Manganya for his stage name will be Chilima’s right hand man.

Usi worked with ADRA as Country Manager for years and earned his PhD from the University of Bedfordshire in United Kingdom last year.

His doctorate degree research was focused on the development of Malawi by investing in the country’s youth.

Chilima in introducing Usi said the UTM had picked ‘one of their own’.