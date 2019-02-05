Multichoice drills producers on sound system

Months after the country’s entertainment provider, Multichoice Malawi, promised to support Malawian filmmakers, the company has drilled Blantyre based film producers.

According to Multichoice Malawi marketing manager, Chimwemwe Nyirenda, this follows a request at the last year’s Zambezi Magic workshop in Blantyre where Malawi’s Film Producers and Actors pleaded for support on Sound system expertise.

Nyirenda said in response to the request, the institution organized a sound system workshop as part of Multichoice Talent Factory (MTF) Masterclass in Blantyre on Friday, 1st February 2019.

He said attending the workshop which was facilitated by Vikram Joglekar from Dolby, were Blantyre based film producers, actors, music producers and advertising studio producers.

The Marketing manager further said that MTF will provide valuable insight into film sound, such as soundtracking, audio levels, sound gathering and mixing.

He added that the initiative is aimed at nurturing filmmaking across the continent by focusing on the importance of sound in pre- and post-production.

“With three Multichoice Talent Factory campuses across Africa – Southern Africa (Zambia), East (Kenya) and West Africa (Nigeria) – the masterclasses kicked off at the MTF Academy in Lagos, Nigeria, on 18 January 2019.

The first interactive session presented by Dolby’s Vikram Joglekar focused on audio and sound, and was followed by masterclasses hosted in Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and will conclude in Zambia on 8 February 2019,” said Nyirenda.

He continued to say that the Dolby Institute is dedicated to educating emerging filmmakers to think creatively about sound and image and it will present masterclasses to 60 Multichoice Talent Factory students and industry professionals in January and February 2019.

MTF and Dolby are bringing together emerging artists with experts to offer concrete tools and mentorships that will enable them to more effectively use sound and imagery to create inspirational stories.

Some of the notable names who attended the workshop are Film Producers Sheme Joya, Peter Mazunda, Jones Mbera, actress Flora Suya, actor Frank Mwase and Mibawa television CEO, John Nthakomwa.