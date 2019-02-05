Man rapes daughter

Police in Nkhatabay have arrested a man aged 38 for raping his 16 year old biological daughter for money rituals.

According to police in the district, the man who has two wives was found raping the child on 29 January 2019.

The matter was reported to village authorities who later on informed police.

The suspect Dennis Banda, told police that in 2012, he visited a herbalist in Mzuzu to help him boost his business financially.

The herbalist assured him of the possibility of getting rich. He told the suspect that his charms work perfectly when one sleeps with his own daughter.

Banda accepted to manage the ordeal. He went home and told his first born daughter who refused to sleep with him.

Banda later approached his third born daughter who was very young at that time and she also refused.

However, Banda started raping the girl last year after threatening her.

It is alleged that the second wife first caught the two in the act early January, 2018.

However, the matter was not reported to authorities.

The woman only reported the matter after catching Banda raping the girl last week.

Banda is currently in police custody and will appear in court soon for the offence of Incest.

The suspect comes from Kanyera Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kawamba in Kasungu District.