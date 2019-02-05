DPP prepared for election battle – Mhango

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Parliamentarian for Rumphi North Constituency who is also Minister for Ministry of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango says the ruling party is ready for the battle.

He was speaking Monday after presenting his nomination papers for the Parliamentary race in the May 21 elections to Malawi Electoral commission (MEC) at Lura Primary school in Rumphi.

Mhango who was accompanied by hundreds of supporters said he is ready to contest as a Member of Parliament for Rumphi North adding that he is unshaken.

“I am happy today that I have successfully presented my nomination papers for the Parliamentarian seat. As DPP we are well prepared for this battle, in my constituency the parliamentarian seat is going to DPP, come 23 May DPP even the highest seat of President is also going to DPP.

“You can tell that People here in Rumphi North are in support of DPP under President Professor Peter Mutharika, just by looking on the number of people who have gathered here today, and let me promise here that DPP government will continue bringing development to the people of Rumphi North,” added Mhango.

MEC Constituency Returning officer Gerald Luhanga for Rumphi North commended the exercise saying everything has been successful on the first day and all expected candidates are presenting their papers peacefully.

“We are expecting candidates to come following the schedule we have made, and having a good start like this gives hope, from Rumphi North constituency we are expecting five candidates ward councillors inclusive,” said Luhanga.

Rumphi District has four constituencies with a total number of ninety seven thousand registered voters; which represents 80% of registered voters.