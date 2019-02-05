Devotion: Think beyond your location

Psalm 2:8 “Ask me, and I will give you the nations as your inheritance, the ends of the earth as your personal property.”

What are you intending to do in the year and coming years? Think beyond your current location. As a Born Again Child of God, you are the heir of the whole world (Rom 4:13). Therefore don’t just think of small area in whatever you do. God gave nations as our inheritance.

Not one nation but many nations even to the ends of the earth. There is nothing to stop us from accessing that status in life. Don’t settle for less. You need to go beyond your local area of operation. Look at yourself in line with this Word. You are the heir of the Whole world

Are you in ministry, business, job or anything else, when you plan for expansion, think of nations in the world. God’s dimensions for our endeavors is to the end of the world. The Blessing we received was that our operations should be fruitful and should increase to the whole world. Gen 2:28.”God blessed them and said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply! Fill the earth and subdue it!”

If you think that you are international, its time to change the name of whatever you do, to something that reflects international status.

Abraham was changed from Abram to reflect his status of being a father to nations. Gen 17:4-5 “As for me, this is my covenant with you: You will be the father of a multitude of nations. No longer will your name be Abram. Instead, your name will be Abraham because I will make you the father of a multitude of nations.”

So think big and go beyond the local community. You are great because owner of universe is your Father.

Confession

My operations have gone beyond my local place. I am operating international. I am moving from glory to glory and I have the whole world as my inheritance. In Jesus name.Amen

