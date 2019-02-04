South Africans threaten to boycott elections over Bushiri’s arrest

Followers of South African based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri have threatened to boycott the country’s 2019 general elections slated for August.

The horde of his followers flocked the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court where Bushiri appeared on charges of fraud and money laundering on Monday morning.

Several placards read: “Hands off Bushiri!! No Major 1, No Vote” in show of support for Major One as Bushiri is affectionately called by his followers.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader was arrested last Friday together with his wife, Mary Bushiri for alleged fraud, money laundering and contravention of the South African Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The media was however barred from going into the court.

“After proceedings, the couple was escorted back to prison in different vehicles. An unmarked white car drove out first, followed by the second one transporting the wife, and a third one followed with the prophet visible from the back.” reported Independent Online.

Bushiri supporters in PTA pic.twitter.com/YaoZrhvgDs — Maile (@MaileMatsimela) February 4, 2019



Bushiri’s church and followers claim the arrest is based on fictitious charges.