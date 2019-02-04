Parliamentary aspirant in cooler over K6m fraud

A parliamentary aspirant for Thyolo East in police custody after being implicated in a K6 million fraud case.

According to Blantyre police public relations officer Sub Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi, the suspect Andrew Mwadala wants to stand on an independent ticket.

Sub Inspector Nkhwazi said the independent contestant was arrested on 25th January alongside other 13 suspects for allegedly duping cash from Malawians seeking to travel to South Africa.

Mwadala together with the other 13 suspects were arrested after being caught while operating an international bus and illegally soliciting cash by tricking travellers.

It is reported that over 76 travellers were duped by Mwadala and they all reported the matter to police after the suspect’s prolonged delay in taking them on board to the rainbow country.

“The accused had temporary (illegal) offices at Wenela Bus Depot in Blantyre as agents for a bus company and were receiving money from international travellers to prepare travel arrangements. We raided their offices following complaints from about 76 bus travellers,” said Nkhwazi.

Lead Prosecutor for the case Jackson Sanudi further revealed that Mwadala is the main suspect in the whole ordeal as he is accused of personally soliciting about 2.7 million Kwacha from 36 prospective travellers.

On Friday, the accused appeared at Blantyre magistrate court where he pleaded not guilty to charges against him and was granted bail.

In December last year, Mwadala opted to stand on an independent ticket after losing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primaries to Masauko White in the home area of Malawi president, Peter Mutharika.