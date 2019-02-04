Dowa Council remembers food poisoning victims

The Dowa District executive council committee (Dec) on Thursday observed a minute of silence honouring the four people who died of food poisoning at Undi village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula in the district.

The four, Kingsley Mackson, 8, Angella Mackson, 13, Ireen Mackson, 18, and Margret Goliati, 45, ate porridge on January, 27, 2019 during the morning hours prepared by their mother who also ate the porridge.

The victims together with the others were rushed to the Dowa District Hospital for treatment after they started complaining of stomachache and vomiting.

The 8year old boy, Kingsley Mackson on the first day.

On 29 January, Angella and Ireen Mackson also died while receiving treatment while Margret Goliati died on the way to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

District Commissioner for Dowa, Alex Mdooko, directed that the council should provide four coffins to the bereaved family.

Speaking before observing a minute of silence, Director of Planning and Development for the council, Martin Pindamkono, described the sudden death of the four as shocking not only to the family, and T/ A Mkukula alone but all the people of Dowa and the council.

Pindamkono said the council joined the family and all the people of Dowa in mourning for the loss of lives saying as Dec, they found it important to observe a minute of silence.

He informed the Dec members that all the remaining nine (9) patients who were still receiving treatment at the District Hospital were discharged and have gone back to their respective village of Undi in the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula in the district.