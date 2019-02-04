Chilumpha! Cassim jumps from the UTM sinking alliance

Barely three hours after the People’s Party (PP) had announced it has left the alliance it sealed with UTM, one of the parties that was part of it, the ADD has also made a similar announcement.

The party is led by former President Cassim Chilumpha.

The deal was landed by the UTM, PP, Tikonze alliance and ADD for the forthcoming polls.

The ADD has cited failure by the UTM to honor some terms to the agreement as reason for it’s withdrawal.

“We have written MEC Chair requesting change of dates as to when the ADD will present it’s nomination papers, MEC has written us indicating that a new date will be allocated” posted Chilumpha on Facebook.

He has since apologized the party’s followers for any convenience the moves have caused.

Reports say that top to the flouting of the deal has been UTM’s secret deal to snub Joyce Banda as running mate to Saulosi Chilima as th alliance agreed.

