Bullets Reserves part ways with senior team

…confirms participation in the Super League..

Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve will officially part ways with the senior team after it has been revealed that the Southern Region champions will join TNM Super League in the 2019 season.

Initially, there were reports that the team would give their slot to Ntopwa FC which finished second in the standings but according to the latest reports, Bullets Reserve will join the top flight football and as per rules of Club Licensing, the team has to divorce the senior team.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) confirmed the development through Club Licensing Manager Casper Jangale who said Bullets Reserve will not be allowed to be part of the senior team.

“They have shown interest to join the TNM Super League and as per Club Licensing rules and regulations, we cannot have two teams from the same sponsors as such, the Reserve side must divorce the senior team and once they meet all the requirements, they will be allowed to join,” he told the local media.

Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Haiya said the decision to have the Reserve team join the top flight league was approved by the Board of Directors.

“After winning the championship, we had a meeting with the Board of Directors where a decision was made to have the team join the Super League. We were in dilemma because the decision meant the Reserve team to divorce the senior team so I have to confirm that the Southern Region Champions will be in the league next season,” he said.

This will be the second time for such a scenario to happen after Blantyre United (formerly of Escom United Reserve) joined the Super League after winning the championship and the team had to terminate the relationship which was there with the senior team.